JAY D. THOMAS, 73, of Cross Lanes, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
He was born in Clendenin, a son of Buford M. Thomas and Madeline Samples Thomas.
Jay was a loving son, husband, father, and grandfather. He worked as an electronic technician for over 50 years and served in the U.S. Army and the Air National Guard of Charleston for 26 years.
Jay was preceded in death by his father, Buford M. Thomas.
He is survived by his mother, Madeline Thomas Samples of Charleston; wife of 48 years, Pamela Parsons Thomas of Cross Lanes; sons, Paul (Monica) Thomas of Maryland, Jason (Robin) Thomas of Cross Lanes; grandchildren, Aryanna, Andrew, Aiden, Jillian and Caleb Thomas; sister, Diana Armstrong of Maryland; and brothers, Delmar (Leslie) Thomas of Texas and Dennis (Marcy) Thomas of Charleston.
Visitation will be 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, at Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Jay will be buried at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery.
Due to the current health crisis, a memorial ceremony will be held at a future date.
