JAYNE R. JENNINGS, 89, of Clendenin, passed away in her sleep on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
Jayne and her late husband, John, were the owner-operators of Jennings Economy Grocery and Jennings Fas-Chek in Clendenin. She loved being a homemaker and loved gardening, canning fresh vegetables and bird watching. Jayne was a Charter member of the Clendenin Church of the Nazarene.
Jayne was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Jennings, and parents, Lelridge H. Rucker and Gladys Light Rucker; siblings, Charlotte King, Lorena Clendenin, Ruth Ann McQuain and John Paul Rucker.
Surviving her are her daughter, Leslie Carol Young, and son-in-law, Terry Young, and son, John "Jody" Jennings, all of Clendenin. Also surviving, grandsons she adored, Brandon Young, Travis Young and Matthew Jennings; and six great-grandchildren, Alex, Lillie, Fayth, Crystian, Trinity and Eyston.
The family wishes to thank her very special caregivers, Delphia Lynn O'dell and Gary, for the excellent care she received under their care.
Due to COVID-19, the family is having a private service and burial.
In lieu of flowers, Jayne requested donations be made to the Clendenin Church of the Nazarene Youth and Music Departments.