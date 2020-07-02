Jayne R. Jennings

JAYNE R. JENNINGS, 89, of Clendenin, passed away in her sleep on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Jayne and her late husband, John, were the owner-operators of Jennings Economy Grocery and Jennings Fas-Chek in Clendenin. She loved being a homemaker and loved gardening, canning fresh vegetables and bird watching. Jayne was a Charter member of the Clendenin Church of the Nazarene.

Jayne was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Jennings, and parents, Lelridge H. Rucker and Gladys Light Rucker; siblings, Charlotte King, Lorena Clendenin, Ruth Ann McQuain and John Paul Rucker.

Surviving her are her daughter, Leslie Carol Young, and son-in-law, Terry Young, and son, John "Jody" Jennings, all of Clendenin. Also surviving, grandsons she adored, Brandon Young, Travis Young and Matthew Jennings; and six great-grandchildren, Alex, Lillie, Fayth, Crystian, Trinity and Eyston.

The family wishes to thank her very special caregivers, Delphia Lynn O'dell and Gary, for the excellent care she received under their care.

Due to COVID-19, the family is having a private service and burial.

In lieu of flowers, Jayne requested donations be made to the Clendenin Church of the Nazarene Youth and Music Departments.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, July 2, 2020

Adkins, Anne - 6 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Morton, Freda - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Nunn, Terry - 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Olive, Rex - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Reynolds, George - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Rhodes, Ella - 4 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Rose, Carol - 10 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Waldron, Helen - 1 p.m., Forks of Coal Cemetery, Alum Creek.

Wibberg, David - 11 a.m., St. Anthony Catholic Church, Charleston.