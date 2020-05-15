JEAN ANN NICKELL MICHAELSON, 72, of Marmet, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.
Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of her husband of 50 years, Wilburn "Mike" Michaelson, Jr.; daughter Heather Holmes of Scott Depot; son and daughter-in-law Lt. Col. Clint and Angela Michaelson of Navarre, FL; grandchildren Nicholas and Kaylea Michaelson, and Evan and Kyle Holmes; sister Kathryn Nickell Tittle and brother Stanley Lewis Nickell, both of Manning, SC; and a host of family and friends.
Born on March 18, 1948, in Charleston, WV, Jean Ann was the daughter of the late Lewis W. "Nick" and Eva Stump Nickell. She graduated from East Bank High School in 1966. Jean Ann was a member of Reynolds Memorial United Methodist Church of Marmet. She had a long career as a medical secretary and was active in her community.
Jean Ann will be remembered as a bright, shining light with a servant's heart. She impacted the lives of many through her caring heart, generous giving, and infectious smile. She was a longtime member of the Marmet Woman's Club and served as president for eight years, was the first president of Friends of Marmet, was involved in "Make Marmet Shine," a community group to improve and beautify the city of Marmet, and was also instrumental in the "Backpack Buddies" program at Marmet Elementary. For her community involvement, she was honored as Marmet Citizen of the Year in 2008. The town of Marmet has truly lost a pillar of their community.
Jean Ann's priority in life was family. The special bond she held with her in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles, made each one feel loved. All who knew her would agree that she was the "glue" that helped keep her family close. By planning get-togethers, reunions, and showers, she made a point of creating memories that her family will cherish forever. She instilled in her children strong values that allowed them to succeed in life. Her greatest joy was being called "Mama."
Our family would like to express our gratitude for the exceptional care provided by the Marmet Center, Mountaineer HomeCare, and Drs. T.V. Jagannath and Kishore Challa.
Her graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes, WV, with Rev. Darick Biondi officiating. Due to the CoVid-19 virus, the service will only be at graveside and social distancing will be observed so that all can feel comfortable to attend. An amazing celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.
To celebrate Jean Ann's spirit of giving, in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Marmet Woman's Club, P.O. Box 15083, Marmet, WV 25365.