JEAN CAROL FISHER, 85, of Cross Lanes, went home to be with the Lord on
Sunday, September 26. 2021.
She was born on April 1, 1936, in Dunbar, to the late Ed and Elva Smithson.
Jean loved to quilt and loved making Sunday dinners for all of her family. She was a wonderful mama to not only her grandchildren, but to the many others that she babysat through the years. Jean had strong faith and couldn't wait to go to Heaven
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Fisher; son-in-law, Cecil Saddoris; two brothers; and two sisters.
Jean is survived by her son, Richard Fisher of Dunbar; daughters, Tami Rucker and husband Donald of Hurricane, Penny Walker and husband Bobby of Scott Depot and Robin Saddoris of Sissonville; sister, Sue Ramsey of Dunbar; 11 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. in Floral Hills Gardens of Memories, Sissonville, with Pastor Travis Rucker officiating.
Friends may visit from 2:30 to 3 p.m. in Floral Hills Gardens of Memories, Sissonville.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Shoebox Gift donation at samaritanspurse.org.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.