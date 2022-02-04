Jean Childress Boone RN.

November 3, 1929 January 28, 2022
I have fought the good fight; I have finished the race I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day -- and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing. --- 2 Timothy 4:7-8
JEAN CHILDRESS BOONE, 92, of South Charleston, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, January 28, 2022, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, WV.
Jean was born to the late Willie and Lottie Moore Childress in South Charleston, WV. She graduated from McMillan Hospital School of Nursing as an RN in 1952, the same year she married Frank H. Boone. She worked as a RN in WV, PA, OH and MI in various doctor offices, hospitals, schools and her favorite, public health. Mom's final job was working at the Hubbard House where she and Miss Kitty would roll out to the nurses' station every day to report for duty.
Jean is going home to husband, Frank H. Boone; parents, Willie and Lottie Childress; siblings, Julian (Alice) Childress, Ruth Kinder, Lakin (Lula Belle) Childress, Zack (Lillian) Childress, Ross (Roberta) Childress, Troy J. Childress; niece and nephews, Delmar Kinder, Francis Kinder, Willie Childress, James Childress.
Jean is survived by daughter, Jane A. Boone, South Charleston, WV; son, D. Allen (Jane S.), Lancaster, SC; beloved grandson, Broderick A. Boone, Charlotte, NC; nieces and nephews; Marci (Kenneth) Bell, Gary (Naomi) Childress, Carol Childress, Linda (Randy) Creech, Charlotte Robbins, Cheryl (Troy) Posey, Lola Roberts, Cathy Busch; numerous great, great-great, and great-great-great nieces and nephews. Also survived by special once in a lifetime friends: Jeanne Johnston, Tyler Gill, Larry and Joanne Brewer, and Mary Motley.
Heartfelt thanks to the Home Palliative Care Staff: Anna; the Hospice Home Staff: Dawnetta, Holley, Mary, Mary, Amy, and Anna; the Hubbard House Hospice staff: Denise, Carol, Kim, Lisa, Hayden, Rita, James, Ricky and all those I may have missed. Your kind and compassionate care truly made a difference for Mom, and I'm eternally grateful to each and every one of you.
Due to the current Covid surge, burial will be private. A memorial to celebrate Jean's life will be held this spring when the daffodils are in bloom. Arrangements made by Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, WV. Burial at Graceland Cemetery, South Charleston, WV.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Mom's memory by practicing random acts of kindness to others. Mom always, always was about being kind and helping others.
