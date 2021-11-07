JEAN CORTESE HUFF, 93, of Dunbar, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away on October 31, 2021.
She was born in Calumet, Minnesota on December 5, 1927 to the late Bruno and Lily Cortese.
Jean graduated from high school in 1945. She then attended the Minnesota School of Business and went to work for the Oliver Iron Mining Co. in Coleraine, MN, a subsidiary of US Steel. There, Jean met and married the love of her life, Virgil R. Huff, in 1949. They moved to Pittsburgh, PA in 1955 and were then transferred to Montreal, Quebec, Canada, then on to Ville de Gagnon, a mining village near Quebec, for three more years. In 1962 they transferred back to Mt. Lebanon, PA where they raised their four children. When they all had graduated, Jean decided it was her turn to go to college. She graduated summa cum laude from the University of Pittsburgh. Jean worked for the Visiting Nurse Association and later for the Foster Grandparent Program.
After she retired, Jean enjoyed traveling around the world with her husband. They made several visits to her parents' village in Petina, Province of Salerno, Italy. Jean volunteered for many years at Kane Hospital playing piano for the "sing-a-longs". She was also a eucharistic minister at Our Lady of Grace church.
Jean was proud of her Italian heritage and enjoyed being a member of the Italian Conversation Group in Mt. Lebanon. She was a lover of life as well as God, family, friends and music. Jean maintained her wonderful sense of humor until her last days.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years, Virgil; and her grandmother, Anna Scala Zinno, who had a distinct influence on her interest in Italian culture.
Jean is survived by her four children, Janet Huff of Oakland, CA; Tim Huff (Karen) of Charleston, WV; Sally Bloch (Ron) of West Chester, PA; and Daniel Huff (Janet) of Herndon, VA; seven grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Our Lady of Grace, Pittsburgh, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.