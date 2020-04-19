Mrs. JEAN (DYKE) LOWTHER, age 86, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020.
She was born August 14, 1933 in Charleston, West Virginia. She retired from Appalachian Electric Power Company in West Virginia. She loved spending time with her family. She was a life-long member of Calvary Baptist Church in West Virginia, where she was active in the choir and served as the Boys Sunday School teacher. She will always be remembered as a wonderful soprano in choirs and glee clubs.
Mrs. Lowther was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Lowther; her parents, Howard Amos and Lessie Ethel (Ryan) Dyke; son, Bill Sturm; her brothers, William Lowell Dyke and Howard Mason Dyke; and sister, Katharine Mondaine "Monty" Sands.
The family will plan a memorial service in August, around her birthday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations in memory of Mrs. Lowther to the Douglas County Humane Society, 2171 Mack Road, Douglasville, Georgia 30135, www .douglascountyhumane society.com or to a charity of your choosing.
Services have been entrusted to the care of Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, 8640 Rose Avenue, Douglasville, Georgia 30134.