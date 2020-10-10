JEAN E. SEACRIST JARRELL, 96, of Bandytown, WV passed away Friday, October 9, 2020.
She was born March 27, 1924 at Gallagher, WV to the late Edward and Elsie (Legg) Seacrist. She was also preceded in death by her husband Dorsel Jarrell; brother Thomas Seacrist; grandson Christopher Jarrell; and son-in-law Carlos Jarrell. She was a homemaker and a member of Bandytown Church of Christ.
She is survived by her children, Sandra (Bob) Cassell of Gordon, Sharon Jarrell of Allen Park, Michigan. Tom (Kay) Jarrell of Bandytown, Tim (Kay Kay) Jarrell of Gordon, and Ty Jarrell of Bandytown; grandchildren, Carlos Jarrell II, Susan Naysmith, Shannon Patelczyk, Matt Jarrell, Ty Ean Jarrell, Chase Jarrell, Kristen Green, Chelcie Jarrell, Taylor Jarrell; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Paul Seacrist and Jimmy Seacrist of Michigan; special niece, Glenna Waller; best friend, Judy Warner; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Per her wishes there will be no service, burial will be in Mid-Ferrell Cemetary Bandytown
Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.