JEAN E. MURPHY, 76, of South Charleston, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at home while in HospiceCare.
She was born in Charleston, WV, and was the daughter of William Riggs Edwards and Lena Belle Workman. Jean graduated from South Charleston High School and received her Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from WVU. She went on to teach school at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, where she met the love of her life, Danny Murphy. After their marriage, Jean followed Danny from Delaware to Camp New Amsterdam in the Netherlands. From there, she taught school at the Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama, the Rhein-Main Air Force Base in Germany, and finally, at Fort Clayton in the Panama Canal Zone. Jean was a proud retiree with many years of service from the United States Defense Department.
Left to cherish Jean's memory is her husband of 47 years, Danny; daughter, Holly Murphy (Robert Absten); granddaughter, Reagan McLeary; sister, Elinor (Jim) O'Dell of Beckley; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Jean was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church of South Charleston.
The family wishes to thank Jean's loving daughter, Holly, and the staff of HospiceCare for their love and care of Jean.
A service to Honor the Life of Jean will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston. Interment will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Family and Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to HospiceCare (www.hospicecarewv.org).