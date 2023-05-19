Thank you for Reading.

Jean E. Murphy
SYSTEM

JEAN E. MURPHY, 76, of South Charleston, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at home while in HospiceCare.

She was born in Charleston, WV, and was the daughter of William Riggs Edwards and Lena Belle Workman. Jean graduated from South Charleston High School and received her Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from WVU. She went on to teach school at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, where she met the love of her life, Danny Murphy. After their marriage, Jean followed Danny from Delaware to Camp New Amsterdam in the Netherlands. From there, she taught school at the Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama, the Rhein-Main Air Force Base in Germany, and finally, at Fort Clayton in the Panama Canal Zone. Jean was a proud retiree with many years of service from the United States Defense Department.

Tags

Recommended for you