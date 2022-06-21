JEAN GULLEY MORRIS, of Pinch, WV, was born August 26, 1926, in Hinton, WV, and passed away June 10, 2022, at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, E. Cletus Morris; son. Jerome Cletus Morris; and grandson, Benjamin Cavender.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Angela Cavender (Michael) of Elkview, WV; granddaughters, Amber Coll (Ben) of Charleston, WV, and Virginia Oglesby (Jesse) of St. Albans, WV; grandson, Robert Morris of Parkersburg, WV; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Joy Stone and Phyllis Parker; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joe and Mary Jane Morris; and nieces and nephews.
She was a graduate of Hinton High School, a 1947 graduate of St. Francis School of Nursing, and obtained her M.A. in Counseling from Marshall University. Jean was proud to belong to the Nurse Cadet Corps during her time at St. Francis. Before her graduation, World War II ended. She fondly remembered the celebration on VE Day. She and her classmates celebrated in the streets of Charleston. Cletus served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during the war. Her sister, Joy, attended school with him and had written him during the war. With Joy's approval, Jean and Cletus met on a blind date.
Jean attended Methodist churches in Hinton and Madame's Creek, WV, growing up. She attended St. Marks' Methodist Church when she was in nurse's training at St. Francis. When she and Cletus moved to Pinch, she and her family attended Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church. Later, she and Cletus returned to St. Mark's.
Jean worked in several Charleston area Hospitals. She was a nurse at St. Francis and later became the Assistant Director of Nursing Services. In 1963, she joined Kanawha County Schools Health Services, working as a school nurse in the Pinch, Elkview, Frame and Clendenin areas. Later, she became the Director of Kanawha County School Health Services. She was loved by her nursing colleagues and those who worked in the school system with her. Jean retired from Kanawha County Schools in 1988.
She was a member of the Charleston Pilot Club, WV Association of School Nurses, American Nurses Association, United Methodist Women and various civic organizations.
Jean had many hobbies; among them were playing the piano, reading, flower gardening, walking in nature to look for spring wildflowers, and traveling. Jean and sisters Joy and Phyllis enjoyed attending the Wildflower Pilgrimage at Blackwater Falls State Park, Davis, WV. Jean and Joy attended for 27 years. For many years, daughter Angela and niece Kathy Talley would join them to celebrate Mother's Day and enjoy the wildflower outings.
Jean, along with her sister, Joy, and dear friend, Roberta Stuck, traveled in nearly every European country, including Australia, New Zealand and Japan. In Japan, Italy and New Zealand, they traveled with the Friendship Force, experiencing a homestay with a family and hosting them in their homes in return. Jean also traveled with her family and took all her grandchildren on a grand trip.
Jean will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandparent, great-grandparent and friend. She will be missed.
Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 900 Washington Street East, Charleston, with Rev. Cindy Briggs-Biondi officiating.
Visitation will begin at 12 noon at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 900 Washington Street East, Charleston, WV 25301 or Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311.
You may send condolences to friends and family at www.BarlowBonsall.com.