Jean Harden Queen

JEAN HARDEN QUEEN, 91, entered the gates of Heaven on Resurrection Sunday, April 12, 2020. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and the CDC's guidelines for large gatherings, a private family graveside service will be held in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Akers - James Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

