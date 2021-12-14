With broken hearts, the family of JEAN L. MILLER, of Charleston, shares with friends, that she passed away peacefully the morning of December 10, 2021, at the age of 95. She was born to the late James and Hellen Harris on May 11, 1926 in Beaver Falls, PA.
She is also predeceased by her spouse, James "Jim" Miller, son David Miller, sisters, Margaret Harris, and Mary Lou Himmelman.
Jean was a graduate of Thiel College where she received a B.S. degree in economics and met her lifelong love, Jim Miller. During her lifetime, she accomplished many endeavors; historically and educationally. She was awarded the Governor's Honorary Mountaineer, because of her leadership in the preservation and education of 18th century culture and life. She built a replica of an 18th century Deerfield, Mass. home, plus, restored the Gilliland House and Cemetery, which was placed, on the National Registry. She was a member of the Kanawha County Historical & Preservation Society and the Forts Lee-Tackett Antiques Club.
Educationally, Jean was an outstanding den mother for her beloved Cub Scout Pack #5. One of the members stated, "She was stern on teaching them about nature, animals, environment, etc., and added, the nature lectures at Morris Harvey College, by the famous ornithologist, John James Audubon, were especially memorable. We have a treasure trove of memories in our heart, soul and mind."
Jean was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church, Charleston, loved collecting antiques, sponsored open hearth cooking classes, a talented knitter and could be found by a basketball court cheering on her grandchildren as she was an avid player herself and understood the strategy of the game. Being the proud grandmother of her six talented and athletic grandchildren, she constantly supported them in all of their sporting events, activities, and endeavors.
Jean is survived by her son, Gary Miller (Linda) of Charleston, daughter-in-law, Karen Miller of Charleston, grandchildren; Ashley Booker (Chad) of Michigan, James Miller (Katie) of Charleston, Kelly Miller of Charleston, David Miller of SC, Jessica Miller of SC and Russell Miller of Charleston; great grandchildren, Gunner and Colton Booker of MI; nieces, Marsha Donovan (Ralph) of VA, Jane Lanham (Jeff) of VA, nephew, Larry Himmelman (Judy) of FL; great nephews and nieces; Patrick Donovan, Lauren Lederman, Paul Himmelman, Jack Himmelman, and Grace Lanham.
A service to honor Jean's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday December 18 at First Presbyterian Church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston, with Rev. Dr. William C. Myers officiating. Jean will be laid to rest next to her husband and son at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the church.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice at HospiceCareWV.org or Boy Scouts of America at donations.scouting.org
Due to Covid-19, masks are required and social distancing in encouraged. Friends may share condolences at our website www.snodgrassfuneral.com.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.