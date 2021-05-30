JEAN MARIE (ARBAUGH) SCHULTE, 88, of Falls View Village passed away May 25th, 2021 after a long battle with Alzheimer's dementia. She was born in Montgomery, WV to Joseph Walter and Emma Virginia (Vermillion) Arbaugh on Oct. 22, 1932. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Vernon J. Schulte (1982); brother, Robert Franklin Arbaugh and sister, Mary Virginia (Arbaugh) Tausch.
Jean spent her early years in Montgomery, graduating from Montgomery High School - Class of 1950. She enjoyed reconnecting with classmates at the many class reunions she helped to organize. During her teenage years she worked as a print model and at Embee's Leader in Montgomery. After marriage in 1951 she moved to Beckley and worked at Embee's at that location. Marrying into the Schulte family of florists complemented her flair for decorating and fashion. She worked at Snow Thornton Florist and later at Montgomery Cut Flower when returning to the valley in 1962.
Jean was very active in her community and a member of St. Anthony's Shrine/Immaculate Conception parish for over 60 years. She was a long-time member of Montgomery Women's Club and Catholic Daughters of America, St. Anne Court, serving as Grand Regent in 1976. She was also a charter member of the Montgomery General Hospital Auxiliary and a great supporter of "Take Back Tech" movement. In her later years she enjoyed fellowship with the ladies of the Hattie Dillon Circle.
Her love of music and the arts took her on travels around the world and to many performances of the WV Symphony and Broadway productions.
She is survived by her daughter; Kathy Bracken and husband, Morgan of Fayetteville, WV, grandsons; Morgan "Levi" Bracken and wife Erin of Arlington, VA, Stuart Langer Bracken of Fayetteville, WV, Joel Langston Bracken of Columbus, OH., great-grandchildren; Luke Steele, Emily Claire and Lance Patrick all of Arlington, VA.. Also survived by two sisters; Melba June Walker of Fayetteville, WV and Jo Ann Steadman of Cross Lanes, WV.
The family would like to thank the staff of Bower's Hospice House in Beckley for their loving care to Jean and her family during her final days.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Anthony's Shrine Catholic Church in Boomer, WV on Wed. June 2nd, 2021 with Fr. Dominikus Baok officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until Noon with mass beginning at Noon, immediately followed by burial at Montgomery Memorial Park in London, WV. O'Dell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
For education and caregiver support visit: www.alz.org www.remtme.com