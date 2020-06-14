JEAN (McMILLAN) HARTLEY, age 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Crystal River, FL.
Jean was born in the McMillan Hospital, Charleston, WV, to parents Thomas Harvey McMillan and Dorothy Solome Barrar on October 27, 1935. She was delivered by Dr. Walter Warren Point, her great-uncle. She attended the Wayland Academy in Wisconsin, and later graduated from Upper Arlington High School, OH, in 1953. She married at the age of 17 and had four children.
She later married the love of her life, Wilford D. Hartley, and was happily married for 37 years. Working her way through school while supporting children, she became a Licensed Practical Nurse at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Retired from nursing, she moved with her husband to her dream home in Crystal River, FL.
Jean had many friends and touched many lives. She was a member of the Citrus Newcomers, Citrus Four and More, Straw Hatters, First United Methodist Church of Homosassa, and former Member of Crystal River UMC, a Stephen Minister, preschool teacher, and volunteer for Hospice. Jean was a skilled and creative knitter and won multiple blue ribbons at the Citrus County Fair. She provided hundreds of knitted hats for premature and stillbirth babies. Her family lavished in her many knitted creations.
Jean was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Leland D. Wright; sister in-law, Joan Wright Clark; and her eldest daughter, Linda Wright Straquadine.
Jean is survived by her husband, Wilford Hartley; children, Richard L. Wright, Lori Wright, Jay Craig Wright; sister, Mardi McMillan; brother, W. Andrew McMillan II; three step-daughters whom she loved as her own, Anne Hartley Willis, Karen Hartley Marshall, Heather Hartley Vanden Heuvel; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; her niece, Kelly Clark; and many others too numerous to list.
A private memorial service will be held via Zoom by special invitation on Wednesday June, 24.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the to The Breast Cancer - Research Foundation (BCRF) in her name.