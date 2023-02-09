Thank you for Reading.

Jean R. James
JEAN R. JAMES, 93, formerly of Bardstown, KY, and Charleston, WV, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at the Lantern at Morning Pointe, Louisville, KY.

She was born Sept. 25, 1929, in Charleston, daughter of the late Connie and George H. Reid.

