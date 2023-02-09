JEAN R. JAMES, 93, formerly of Bardstown, KY, and Charleston, WV, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at the Lantern at Morning Pointe, Louisville, KY.
She was born Sept. 25, 1929, in Charleston, daughter of the late Connie and George H. Reid.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
JEAN R. JAMES, 93, formerly of Bardstown, KY, and Charleston, WV, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at the Lantern at Morning Pointe, Louisville, KY.
She was born Sept. 25, 1929, in Charleston, daughter of the late Connie and George H. Reid.
She married William E. (Bill) James on Dec. 26, 1950, and they graduated from Duke University in 1951. Bill, a career mechanical engineer, died in 1986.
Devoted wife to Bill and a loving and dearly-loved mother to their three children, Jean was a Girl Scout troop leader. She also was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, the Medical Eye Bank and served as president of the local American Society of Mechanical Engineers Auxiliary. An avid reader, she also participated in fiber arts, including knitting and crocheting, and donated several handmade blankets to the Red Cross. She was a former member of a Charleston-area hiking club and a Bardstown-area homemakers group. Friends and family will remember her sense of humor and the many family gatherings she hosted, especially at Thanksgiving.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a half-brother, Hugh Reid, stepmother Carolyn Reid, and daughter-in-law, Gayle James.
Survivors include a son, William E. (Bud) James of Houston, TX; two daughters and sons-in-law, Ann M. and Robert E. Butler of Bardstown, KY, and Carol James and Bill Tamplin of Abingdon, VA; three grandchildren, Emily James of Houston, Laura James Goodman and husband Karsten Goodman of Plano, TX, and Robert E. (Bobby) Butler III of Bloomington, IN; and two great grandchildren, Hattie and Andrew Goodman of Plano.
The family is grateful for the love and care the staff at The Lantern at Morning Pointe provided to Jean.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Morning Pointe Foundation, in care of The Lantern at Morning Pointe, 4701 S. Hurstbourne Parkway, Louisville, KY 40291 or to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).
A graveside service will be conducted Friday, February 10 at 12:30 p.m., in Spring Hill Cemetery, Charleston, WV. Fern Creek Funeral Home in Louisville, KY, is in charge of arrangements.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.