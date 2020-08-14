JEAN R. (MCCUNE) WARNDORF, 95, of Charleston, WV, passed away peacefully at Bellaire of Devonshire in Scott Depot, WV on August 12, 2020.
She was born on January 19, 1925 in Creston, Ohio, to Gladys and Bowen Rosenbaum. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Pete Warndorf of Florida and her sister, Shirley (Rice) Lewis. Jean is survived by her children, Lea Ann Naylor (Jerry) of Charleston, WV, and Jon M. McCune (Hilary) of Huntington, WV; 3 grandchildren, Destiny Madden of South Charleston, Don Naylor (Tammy) or Poca and Jon McCune Jr., of CA; 5 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
She was a member of Christ Church United Methodist and retired from UCC as manager of Employee Relations. She enjoyed attending church with her daughter.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jean's name to New Prospect Baptist Church, 176 Parlmora Road, Charleston, WV 25312, Due to Covid-19 concerns, there will be no services. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com