Jean Randolph JEAN RANDOLPH, 82, of Ripley, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Charleston General Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born March 6, 1940, in Ripley a daughter of the late Flayo and Masel (Rhodes) Miller. Jean is a life-long resident of Ripley and was married to her loving husband Ronald for almost 65 years. She is survived by her husband Ronald and her daughter Kym who lives in Charleston, WV. She was preceded in death by sisters Patricia Good Stephens, Betty Bower, Anna Robinson, and a brother William (Bill) Miller. She was also preceded in death by the family dogs Scruffy and Kasey. Jean held numerous jobs in the community. She worked for many years at The Jackson Herald. She then began a career as a public servant at the Jackson County Courthouse. In 1976, she was appointed the first ever Magistrate Court Clerk as the magistrate system was implemented in the county. She left that position and went to work in the Circuit Clerks office. She was Circuit Clerk T. K. Barnette's chief deputy at the time of his death and was appointed to fill his unexpired term in April 1987. She became the first woman to hold that position in Jackson County. She ran for the office in 1988 and again in 1992, leading the ticket and winning by large margins each time. She thoroughly enjoyed her time in public service but chose not to run for a third term, instead opting to join her husband Ronald in retirement. In retirement, she enjoyed camping, traveling to the beach, reading, and working around the home. Jean will be cremated, and a memorial celebration will be at Waybright Funeral Home on Thursday, March 24 from 4-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to St. Jude Children's Hospital or your local animal shelter. Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com.