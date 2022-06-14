JEAN JENNINGS SIBOLD, 91, of South Charleston, passed away on June 9, 2022.
She was born in Huntington, WV to the late Howard H. and Emma M, Crotty Jennings.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James F. "Jim" Sibold, Jr.; twin sister, Jane Jennings.
Jean is survived by her three sons, Jamie Robin) Sibold of South Charleston, WV, John (Ann) Sibold, of South Charleston, WV, and Jeremy (Sonya) Sibold of South Hero, Vermont; grandchildren, John H. Sibold, Jr (John John), James F. (Jay) Sibold, IV, Kristen Sibold, Phillip (PJ) Sibold, Sam Sibold, and Ben Sibold; great grandchildren, Dylan Sibold, Carlie Sibold, Luke Sibold, Braydon Sibold, Jameson Sibold, Finn Sibold, Penelope Sibold, Amelia Sibold and Owen Sibold.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Complete Care at Oakridge for their compassionate and loving care over the last 5 years of Jean's life. They would also like to thank Jean's longtime and devoted best friend, Betty Beeson for her love and many hours of visits through the years.
A private family entombment was held in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. The family will hold a memorial service to Honor the Life of Jean at a later date.
Memories and online condolences of Jean may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.