Jean Webb
JEAN WEBB, age 94, of South Charleston, passed away on Sunday July 17, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House West.

She was born in Wayne County, daughter of the late Richard and Thelma Thompson Methax. Jean was also preceded in death by her beloved son, Michael D. Webb; her brothers, Richard "Bud" and Jim Methax, as well as her faithful companion of 16 years, Kobi.

