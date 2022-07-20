JEAN WEBB, age 94, of South Charleston, passed away on Sunday July 17, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House West.
She was born in Wayne County, daughter of the late Richard and Thelma Thompson Methax. Jean was also preceded in death by her beloved son, Michael D. Webb; her brothers, Richard "Bud" and Jim Methax, as well as her faithful companion of 16 years, Kobi.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Vicki Clay of South Charleston; Grandchildren, Jennifer Repass Covey (Dairen), Lisa Tipton (Eric); Great-grandchildren, Alyssa Jackson (Eric), Laci Kinder, Ali Whitlatch, Maxx Tipton; Great-Great grandchild, Addilynn Jackson; nephew, David Pennington (Daisy); her friend whom she called "brother", Lyle Snodgrass (Deanie), and her neighbor of nearly 50 yrs and walking buddy, Brenda Horrocks.
Jean was a Christian and attended 5th Avenue Church of God as well as Bible Center Church. When she moved to Charleston, she began working for Union Carbide in the payroll department where she eventually retired. Jean was very active and enjoyed exercise and staying busy whether it be yard work or taking aerobics twice a week well into her 80's. Jean loved walking and participated in many Charleston Distance Walks throughout the years. She would constantly stress the importance of exercise and healthy living in which she was living proof.
Nana will forever be remembered as a strong, spunky go-getter. Her drive and determination and love of her family will forever be admired and missed.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hospice House West at HospiceCareWV.org
A graveside service to honor Jean's life will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday July 22, 2022 at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes with Pastor Rodney Smith officiating.