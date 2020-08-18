JEAN WHITE HAID, 93, a lifelong resident of Charleston, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020 surrounded by family. Jean fought courageously, with dignity, during an illness of several years. Her example for resilience and perseverance will always be remembered.
Jean was born on November 9, 1926 the daughter of Bernard and Annie White. She was a graduate of Charleston High School and worked as a secretary before her marriage to Eugene B. Haid following WW II. Jean and Eugene built their forever home in the early 1950s in the South Hills area where they formed many lifelong friendships. It was in this home that they raised their family of three sons and a daughter. Jean was an exceptional wife and mother; her family was her delight. She was a star in the eyes of her children, and they appreciated her loving guidance. Always valuing the importance of education, Jean and Eugene were proud of the successes of their children and their extended families.
Jean loved cooking and baking, making quilts for her children and grandchildren, and any opportunity to organize and host a family event was an opportunity not to be missed. Holidays were a particularly special time, and her excitement at Christmas never waned. Her other hobbies included gardening and canning with Eugene, attending WVU football games, and participating in many cherished high school class reunions. Even in recent years, Jean enjoyed watching sporting events and cheering for her favorite teams. Jean was a devoted member of the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Charleston and a past member of the Charleston Civitan Club.
Those left to cherish Jean's memory include her four children, David (Ellen) of Columbus, OH; James (Lois) of Purcellville, VA; Ray (Donna) of Dilliner, PA; and Anne (Jack) Dever of South Charleston, WV, as well as 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 58 years, Eugene, as well as her siblings Blanche, Suzanne, Bill, Bob, and Roy.
During the past several years, Jean's children enjoyed the opportunity to participate in her care with much appreciation for the understanding and support of their spouses. In recognition of the outstanding care and support also provided by Sandra Barron, Tina Curry, Tonia Hatfield, and Ali Means, the family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart with The Very Reverend Father Donald Higgs and Reverend Father Leon Alexander as celebrants. Interment will follow at Graceland Memorial Park. A celebration of Jean's life is planned for next summer which will be open to all those who knew and loved her. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, the American Diabetes Association, or a charity of your choice.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.