JEANE ANN HERSCHER passed in peace, Monday, October 11th, 2021, at her home in St. Albans, WV. Her final days were spent with the family and friends that she loved so dearly.
Jeane Ann was a kind person that never held a grudge and always saw the best in everyone. She was a believer; she believed she could do anything and that you could too. She was a caring person whose life was spent helping others, listening to conversations both spoken and unspoken. Jeane Ann was a fiercely loyal friend, keeper of secrets, and teller of truths. She was also a world class storyteller. She could take a seemingly mundane moment and spin it into the most exciting tale you'd ever heard. She told jokes with equal enthusiasm and would often pulls pranks with a wink. In addition to her sense of humor, Jeane Ann was hard working and intelligent. She graduated from St. Albans High School, earned a master's degree from Marshall University, and went on to retire from a long and successful career with the Kanawha County Board of Education. Although she was also beautiful and athletic, she was never arrogant; she always had a calm confidence that drew others to her. Animals were also drawn to Jeane Ann, and she loved and cared for them all. Her adventurous spirit was deeply connected to nature, and she always felt at peace in the woods. She will be profoundly missed as she embarks on this new adventure.
She is survived by her mother and very best friend, Doris Herscher, sister Mary Beth Parsons, and brothers Thomas Herscher (Dianne)and David Herscher(Tracie) and many nieces and nephews She is predeceased by her father, Edward Herscher (1974), and brother William Herscher (2007).
A memorial service will be held on October 29th, in the St. Albans High School Auditorium. Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., and the service will follow at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Bill and Jeane Ann Herscher Foundation, PO Box 418, St. Albans, WV 25177. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com