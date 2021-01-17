JEANE ELIZABETH WEST FOGLESONG entered into heaven on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at the age of 89 in Riverview, Florida.
She was born on July 23, 1931 in Charleston, WV to George and Frances West and went to Stonewall Jackson High School, where she met her husband, Victor Foglesong. Jeane and Victor moved to Florida and resided there for over 30 years. She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Victor Odell Foglesong. She was a long-time member of Saint Mark's United Church of Christ and New Hope United Methodist Church in Brandon, Florida. She loved to sing and was active in her church choir. She and Vic traveled throughout the United States, visiting most states and collecting souvenir spoons to prove it. While traveling, they stopped at the Grand Canyon and decided to stay and work there for awhile. She loved to crochet and cross-stich, making a blanket and Christmas stocking for each and every grandchild. One of her favorite things to do was play games, especially Phase 10. She instilled a lifelong love of games in her family. Family get-togethers meant a lot to Jeane as she planned family reunions.
She is survived by four loving sons, Dave (Sharon), Steve (Nancy), Dan (Fran), and Craig (Sue). She was loved by eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, Grace, her nephew Mike, and niece Lori.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Frances West.
Arrangements are entrusted to Serenity Meadows Funeral Home in Riverview, Florida.