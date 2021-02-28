JEANETTE ANN HENSON, 67, of Dunbar, WV, passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, WV. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert H. and Reiko Hoshikawa Dorcas, of Charleston, WV and Kure, Japan. She is survived by her former husband (divorced), Harold Ray Henson, Sr.; their three sons, Harold Ray, Jr. (Kristi), Andrew (Mari), and Adam (Bethany); her two sisters, Joyce Ann Lincoln (Ed) and Jo Ann Stapleton (Stacy); her seven grandchildren: Thomas Ray, Caroline, and Bennett (Ray and Kristi); Andrew "Drew," Kai, and Layla (Andrew and Mari); and Benji (Adam and Bethany); and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Jeanette attended Stonewall Jackson High School in Charleston, WV, where she ran track and played basketball. Afterwards, she attended Morris Harvey College and West Virginia State University, where she earned degrees in Nursing and Education. Her professional career included working as a first-grade elementary school teacher and Registered Nurse (RN). Due to her love and affinity for babies, she spent the latter part of her career positively impacting the lives of newborns and their mothers as a nurse on the Mother-Baby floor at the CAMC Women and Children's Hospital in Charleston, WV.
Jeanette loved to make others laugh and brighten their day. Her love for her children and grandchildren was infinitely unconditional, and she always put their happiness and safety above her own. She had the sweetest and most genuine smile that would put everyone at ease, and she exemplified what it means to be a mother. She enjoyed caring for her children/grandchildren, cheering them on at sporting events, cooking their favorite meals, spending time at the beach, listening to her sons play music, laughing, and playing cards with her friends. All who knew Jeanette were so blessed to have her in their lives, and will miss her dearly.
Jeanette's life was celebrated in a private ceremony among family members. Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.