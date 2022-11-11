Jeanette Bush Brumbaugh Nov 11, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JEANETTE BUSH BRUMBAUGH 75, of Amma, died November 8, 2022. There will be no visitation or service at this time. John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Jeanette Bush Brumbaugh John H. Taylor Spencer Amma Arrangement Visitation Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Cynthia Diane Bush Parker Blank Charles William Thomas Blank Cynthia Diane Bush Blank John Burley Aquino Charles Sampson Mooney Patricia Lynn “Pat” Milam Blank Karen V. Booker-Joyce Blank Walt Maxie Taylor Mary Lucille Taylor Blank Dotty Lou Hayes Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 11, 2022 Daily Mail WV Midwives making a comeback in rural communities Susan Johnson: Conscience and voting in the post-Roe age Local arts groups prepare for holiday shows River City Youth Ballet Ensemble to reprise 'The Snow Queen' at Culture Center Iconic photos from AP photographers to go on view at Huntington Museum of Art