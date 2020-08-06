Jeanette Hogan Beisner

JEANETTE BEISNER, came into this world on May 11, 1939. She was born in her grandmother's house in Red Level, Alabama. Jeanette was the oldest daughter of Carrie and CJ Hogan and grew up the sister of Don, Carrie Ann and Kathleen. As a teenager, Jeanette won many honors for her piano skills. She graduated in spirit from Greenville High School, but in person from Bay Minette High School in 1958. She left Alabama to attend Emory University where she earned a BS degree in Nursing. Taking care of other people meant a lot to her.
At a fraternity party during her first semester in Atlanta, Jeanette met the love of her life, Bob. They were married in 1962 and were partners for 58 wonderful years. Bob and Jeanette moved to Charleston and quickly made friends with a group of other couples through connections at Union Carbide. Many of these strong friendships endured throughout the rest of Jeanette's life. Jeanette retired from nursing after the birth of her first son, Keith, in 1964. Her second son, Bruce, was born in 1967.
Jeanette was a devoted mother, famous for her delicious scrambled eggs and the beautiful music she composed. She was a piano teacher for many years and co-authored "Grandma's Magical Math," an alternative approach to teaching arithmetic using songs and pictures. Jeanette and Bob traveled the world and she particularly enjoyed going para-sailing on some of their vacations.
Jeanette was an active member of her church. When her children were young, she served as a Sunday school teacher and choir member at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. In more recent years, she spent much time involved in life at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Charleston. Jeanette sang in the choir, played piano, volunteered on the Board of Directors and Ministerial Search Team, and served as the church Treasurer. Through her church, she took an interest in efforts to end mountaintop removal mining, support LGBT equality, and promote campaign finance reform.
Jeanette was blessed with two grandchildren, Mark and Kate, and loved reading and spending time with them. She had many friends at Edgewood Summit, where she and Bob moved in 2014.
Shortly after her 80th birthday, Jeanette was diagnosed with cancer and spent 6 months in Houston undergoing treatments and surgery. Her strong will and positive attitude enabled her to make great progress in physical therapy. Jeanette's sons and husband offered her company and care after her cancer returned last month. She passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 4, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeanette's memory may be made to the "General Fund" of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Charleston.
A private viewing will be held at Snodgrass Funeral Home in South Charleston on Friday August 7 and will be followed by a small graveside service for family and close friends at Sunset Memorial Park at 2:00 pm. Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
A formal memorial service will take place at her church once larger gatherings are safe to attend. A celebration of her wonderful life will also be held at Edgewood Summit.
Jeanette will be remembered for her sweet and gentle spirit, her bright smile, her beautiful laugh, and her kind heart.
