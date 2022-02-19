JEANETTE "JO" FULTZ, 87, of Riverview, FL, formerly of Belle, WV, passed away on Friday January 7, 2022.
Jo was born on September 20, 1934, in Rainelle, WV to the late Wiley and Opal Gwinn. Her family moved to Shrewsbury when she was a young child. Jo graduated from East Bank High School in 1952. While working at Appalachian Power, she met Kenneth Fultz, her husband of 62 years.
Jo excelled at several crafts of which had a natural talent. She had an artistic flair for flower arranging and cake decorating and was a member of the Belle Garden Club. She took pride in canning the harvest from Ken's garden every summer. Her daughters and many grandchildren helped string the abundance of half runner green beans. As a seamstress, she not only made clothes for her family; she sewed for others in the community. She sewed many of the Dupont High School majorette uniforms.
She was actively involved in PTA, booster clubs, and any activities her daughters participated in. Jo was also a member of the Mount Juliet United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Ken, and her brother Bob Gwinn.
Surviving are daughters and sons-in-law Jean (Michael) Gordon of Brandon, FL; Linda (Anthony) Burke of China Grove, NC; and Brenda (Mike) Williams of Charleston, WV; eight grandchildren including Robert, Kristina, Jessica, Tyson (Kaylee) of Florida; Joseph (Lauren) of NC, Nicholas (Allison) of VA; Andrea of FL, and Michael (Stephanie) of NC; fifteen great grandchildren and one on the way; sister-in-law Jeannie Gwinn, and nephews.
There will be a memorial service Saturday, February 26, at 1 p.m. at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home in Belle, WV with the Reverend Paul Burke officiating. A gathering of her family and friends will be held one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. At the family's request, donations in memory of Jo may be made to the Jeanette Fultz Fund for Cardiovascular Health. Please make checks payable to the USF Foundation with Jeanette Fultz Fund for Cardiovascular Health on the memo line. Checks may be mailed to: USF Foundation, Attn: Donor Relations, 4202 E. Fowler Ave., ALC 100, Tampa, FL 33620 or go to the following link, https://usf.to/Fultz.