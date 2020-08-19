JEANETTE MARIE BOOTH, born December 23, 1959, wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother made her way to Heaven on angel's wings on August 16, 2020.
She leaves behind her husband Mike Booth of 40 years; son Terry Corns (Tara); grandbabies Journee and Gracelynn; brothers Ray Ramey and Elbert Adkins as well as several nieces and nephews.
Jeanette was a devoted Christian lady who loved her flowers, plants, and this great state of West Virginia.
A celebration of Jeanette's life will be 7 p.m., Thursday, August 20, at Tablernacle of Praise, 5230 Big Tyler Rd, Charleston.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 6 until time of service at the church.
