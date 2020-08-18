JEANETTE MARIE BOOTH, made her way to Heaven on angel's wings on August 16, 2020. A celebration of Jeanette's life will be 7 p.m., Thursday, August 20, at Tablernacle of Praise, 5230 Big Tyler Rd, Charleston. Gathering of family and friends will be from 6 until time of service at the church. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com
