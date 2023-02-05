Jeanette Marie Morrison

JEANETTE MARIE "MANGANO" MORRISON, 78, of Smithers WV passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family members on January 13, 2023.
She was born on November 12, 1944 in Michigan. A daughter of the late Joseph and Nancy Mangano. Proceeded in death by her loving husband, Michael J. Morrison.
She graduated from Montgomery High school in 1962. She later got her Social Studies and Elementary degree at WVIT after moving back to the mountain state from Cincinnati, Ohio.
Jeanette met the love of her life at the age of 17 at WVIT in September 1962. Jeanette belonged to Phi Mu Gamma Sorority while her husband Mike Morrison was president of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity and member of Fi Batar Cappar mock Fraternity where Jeanette was also awarded "The Queen of Hearts".
The two later married in May 2, 1964 at St. Anthony's Shrine in Boomer. After being married the couple welcomed their first child into the world, Gina, in 1965 and returned to WV.
Jeanette finished her degree, continued to expand her family and taught at Jodie, Falls View, Valley Elementary, and eventually retired after working at Sacred Heart Elementary in 2011.
After retirement Jeanette continued her love of cooking and raising her family. Jeanette dedicated her life to spending time with her grandchildren.
Jeanette has put her faith in God always. She was a parishioner of Saint Anthony's Shrine in Boomer, WV and was a member of St. Theresa's Society.
Survived by her four children Gina and husband Lenny Ware of Smithers; Patti and husband Kevin Corbett of Smithers; Matt Morrison and his wife Bobbi of Charleston; and Nikki and husband Chad Wiley of Charleston; eight grandchildren, Jared Ware, Talia Corbett, Garrett Ware, Olivia Corbett, Derek Wiley, Marcus Wiley, Reid Morrison, and Ella Morrison; sister Nanette and husband Mike Martin; beloved cousins Sharon McGrew, Carol Bond, Gary Williams, and Carl Lenardson; nephews, Michael and Dominic Martin and the late Brandon Killingsworth; nieces Karey Paavilainen and daughter Sophia, Emily Killingsworth and son Nathan, Katie Dawkins and sons Jack and Oliver as well as her loving dog Buffy.
Celebration of her life will be Saturday February 11, 2023 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., with a mass following at 1 p.m., at Saint Anthony's Shrine in Boomer.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements.