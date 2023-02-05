Thank you for Reading.

Jeanette Marie Morrison
SYSTEM

JEANETTE MARIE "MANGANO" MORRISON, 78, of Smithers WV passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family members on January 13, 2023.

She was born on November 12, 1944 in Michigan. A daughter of the late Joseph and Nancy Mangano. Proceeded in death by her loving husband, Michael J. Morrison.

Tags

Recommended for you