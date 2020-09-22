JEANICE ALMA GERWIG, 90 of Webster Springs, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Charleston, West Virginia. She was born August 26, 1930 in Webster County, and lived and worked in Webster County most of her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Homer Hamrick and Belva Dora Hamrick, of Webster Springs, WV; three brothers William Homer Hamrick Jr. of Webster Springs, WV, Paul E. Hamrick of Grand Bay, AL and Madison "Doc" Hamrick of Apple Valley, MN; one sister Geneva B. Denson of New Bern, NC; and her son-in-law, Danny L. Markle of Webster Springs, WV. She is survived by her former husband of 66 years, Charles Edwin Gerwig of Webster Springs, WV; three daughters, Joyce Jeanice Markle of Webster Springs, WV, Judith Lynn Bonnett of Webster Springs, WV, and Janet Rae Masters of Charleston, WV; one sister Elizabeth A. Hamrick of Milton, DE; one brother, Gerald R. Hamrick, of Marion, OH; ten grandchildren and twelve greatgrandchildren, Sara E. Bonnett (Christian Tucker) LaForce, with Emma and Noah, Danielle L. (Eric) Brooks, with Nathaniel and Parker, Tonya D. (Jason) Jimmie with Andrew and Evelyn, Karrie A. (Wayne) Rollins with Kyler and Louis, Seth D. (Sherry) Markle, with Liam, Gabriel C. (Leslie) Markle, with Eliza and Reid, Lee Edwin Masters, Cassi R. (Patrick Skeen) Bonnett, with Harrison Olen, Nicholas T. (Janel Weber) Bonnett, and Alifair Elise Masters.
Jeanice was employed for many years as a secretary, and later in her life, operated a hotel, restaurant and craft and jewelry shops in Webster Springs. She was politically active and named Democrat of the Year in Webster County in 2012. She enjoyed being outdoors, including camping at the lake with her family, sitting on her porch swing to visit with others, and walking with friends. Cooking, canning, crafts, and card playing were her favorite hobbies. She also took great pleasure in visiting and helping care for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She always looked forward to annual summer beach trips to the North Carolina coast with her daughters and their families.
Due to COVID, a small, private service will be held at a later date. The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff of Brookdale Charleston Gardens and HospiceCare staff for their compassion and care. In lieu of gifts or flowers the family requests a donation in memory of Jeanice to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387.