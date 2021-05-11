JEANIE DAVIS, of Procious, WV passed away May 8, 2021, after a short illness. Jeanie is proceeded in death by parents Willie and Violet Carr. She is survived by her husband David Davis, her daughter Nikki McLaughlin (husband Jason) of Ivydale WV, daughter Kim Montgomery (husband Robert) of New Albany OH, daughter Kelly Schaffner (husband Fred) of Prescott AZ, and grandchildren Judah, Sophia, Jacob, and Jesse. Jeanie retired after 28 years with the Clay County Board of Education. She was the owner/broker and auctioneer of Jeanie's Real Estate and Auction. Jeanie was a servant of Clay County, her family. Her love for Jesus inspired the free annual production "From the Manger to the Cross" at the Maysel Park where many in the community participated. Jeanie enjoyed bringing together the churches to provide free Thanksgiving and Christmas meal opportunities. Jeanie also loved to garden and give away her harvest come late summer. She liked beach trips with her friends or family and to visit the Greenbrier. She loved anything that sparkled. Her family and friends loved her for all the sparkle she added to our lives. A true shooting star striving to make wishes come true. The best daughter, wife and mother anyone could ask for. So loved and will forever be missed.
Funeral Service will be Wednesday, May 12 at 1 p.m. at Wilson Smith Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service with Ron Thaxton officiating. Burial will follow at Moore Cemetery in Wallback, WV.
