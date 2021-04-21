Thank you for Reading.

JEANNE M. RIDER THOMAS, 45 of Charleston, formerly of Nitro, WV, passed away, April 12, 2021. Service was 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 20, at New Directions Ministry, 12 Avalon Circle, Jefferson, with visitors at Noon until service.Online condolences and complete obituary may be left/read at elkfuneralhome.com Elk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Thomas Family

Tags

Recommended for you