JEANNIE WESTFALL CAPPS, 50, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on September 18, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 26, from 1 to 3 pm at the Ravenswood Riverfront Park. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Roush Funeral Home, PO Box 933, Ravenswood, WV 26164 to help with funeral expenses. Condolences may be expressed to the family at roush94@yahoo.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/roushfuneralhome.
