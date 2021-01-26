JEARL ROGER PARSONS, 86, departed this life and passed into Heaven on January 23, 2021 after a long illness. His death had nothing to do with COVID!
Jearl was a graduate of Ripley High School and very active in the Jackson County Community. He coached midget league football and was an avid Ripley High School and WVU fan. He was an Army Veteran, a member of the Kenna Grange and the Masonic Lodge. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Most importantly, he was a Christian and a member of Grasslick Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father Carl Wilson "Joe" Parsons and Mother Bessie Ossie Parsons; Sister Oreta Sargent, Brother Eric Parsons, Brother-in-law Wayne Jividen and Niece Angela Sykes.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years Helen Jean Austin Parsons; sisters Jane Jividen, Gallipolis OH, Shirley McMahon Gallipolis OH, Linda Sykes (Dennis) Columbia MO; Sister-in-law Linda Parsons, Kenna, WV, Brother-in-law Delmas Sargent, Columbus OH, Sons Rick Parsons, Memphis TN, Happy Joe Parsons (Stacy), Ripley, daughter Resa Whittemore, Kenna; grandsons Luke Parsons (Lindsey), Jared Parsons (Emily), Seth Parsons (Samantha), Logan Parsons, Kelan Parsons, Quincey Whittemore and JR Whittemore. Great grandchildren, Landon, Crew, Jared II, Lily and Emmy Jo, along with many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be 1:00 pm Thursday, January 28, 2021 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastors Charlie Bolen and Jimmie Compton officiating. Following the service a brief committal service will be held in the Jackson County Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Cottageville. Friends may call on the family on from 12:00 pm until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com