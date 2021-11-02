JEFF SISSON, 38, of St. Albans passed away on October 25, 2021, at home of a sudden illness.
Jeff was a 2002 graduate of St. Albans High School and attended Marshall University. He was proud to be an 8-year veteran working as a dispatcher at the Kanawha County Metro 911 Center. Jeff was a gifted magician and loved to entertain his family, friends, and co-workers with his many card tricks and sleight of hand tricks. His collection of vintage playing cards and collection series decks was impressive to see. As much as he loved being a dispatcher and a magician, his most cherished role was that of father, and he was never happier than when he was spending time with the joy of his life, his 9-year-old son, Caleb.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Cheryl (Tucker) Sisson; his grandparents, Douglas and Alma (Dean) Tucker; and Roberta (Boots) Sisson. He is survived by his son, Caleb, of Cross Lanes; Stepdaughter, Meleigha Bryant, of Cross Lanes; father, Mike Sisson and Stepmom, Amy Sisson of Charleston; grandfather, Stan Sisson of St. Albans; Brothers, Jeremy (Tanya) Sisson of Lakewood Ranch, Florida; Brett (Jenny) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; nieces, MacKenzie and Layla Sisson of Lakewood Ranch, Florida; and Ellie and Boots Sisson of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
A service to honor the life of Jeff will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 3, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Charleston WV, with Reverend Frank Ruffatto officiating. Family and friends may visit from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 3 at Redeemer Lutheran Church at 1 Deerwalk Lane, Charleston, WV. The service will also be live-streamed by visiting www.Redeemerwv.org. Memories of Jeff may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, WV, is handling the arrangements.