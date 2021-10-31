JEFF SISSON, 38, of St. Albans passed away on October 26, 2021 at home of a sudden illness.
Jeff was a 2002 graduate of St. Albans High School and attended Marshall University. He was proud to be an 8-year veteran working as a dispatcher at the Kanawha County Metro 911 Center. Jeff was a gifted magician and loved to entertain his family, friends, and co-workers with his many card tricks and slight of hand tricks. His collection of vintage playing cards and collection series decks was impressive to see. As much as he loved his job and playing cards, nothing lit him up more than when he talked about and spent time the joy of his life, his 9-year-old son, Caleb.
He was proceeded in death by his mother, Cheryl (Tucker) Sisson; his grandparents, Douglas and Alma (Dean) Tucker; and Roberta (Boots) Sisson. He is survived by his son, Caleb, of Cross Lanes, Stepdaughter, Meleigha Bryant, of Cross Lanes and father, Mike Sisson, Stepmom, Amy Sisson of Charleston; grandfather, Stan Sisson of St. Albans; Brothers, Jeremy (Tanya) Sisson of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, Brett (Jenny) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, nieces, MacKenzie and Layla Sisson of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, and Ellie and Boots Sisson of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
A service to honor the life of Jeff will be held at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, November 3rd, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Charleston WV, with Reverend Frank Ruffatto officiating. Family and friends may visit from 12 to 2 p.m., Wednesday, November 3rd at Redeemer Lutheran Church at 1 Deerwalk Lane, Charleston, WV. The service will also be livestreamed by visiting www.Redeemerwv.org. Memories of Jeff may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, WV, is handling the arrangements.