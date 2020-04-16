Jefferson Davis Gray III

JEFFERSON DAVIS "JEFF" GRAY III, age 73, of Dunbar, WV, passed peacefully on April 12th, 2020, at his home with his loving wife, Fran Gray, by his side.
He was born on November 20th, 1946, in Charleston, WV, to the late Jefferson Davis Gray II and Ruth Allen Gray.
Jeff graduated from Dunbar High School in 1964 and attended WV Tech.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 37 years, Fran Gray; two sons, Jeff Gray IV and wife Lorraine of Houston, TX, and Ryan Gray of Silver Spring, MD; step-daughter, Terry Maze and husband William "B.J." of South Charleston, WV; two granddaughters, Rebecca Matchett and husband Steven of Morgantown, WV, and Audrey Gray of Houston, TX; grandson, Jefferson "Davis" Gray V and wife Faith of Houston, TX; great-grandson, Noah Gray of Houston, TX; sister, Katherine V. Gray and husband Gary Schoener of Minneapolis, MN; and nephew, Alex Schoener of Minneapolis, MN.
Jeff was a devoted husband and father. Upon his marriage to Fran, Jeff became a step-father to her daughter, Terry. However, Jeff shared the same love for her as he did his own sons, Jeff IV and Ryan. He always put his family above himself and encouraged them all through their endeavors.
Jeff met his wife at a dance in 1982 for single parents. They married in 1983 and continued with their love of dancing. Over the years they jitterbugged, did country western partners dancing and shag dancing. Jeff loved to help others learn dance steps. He would see them struggling on the dance floor with some new steps and would take the time to help them learn the move. He and his wife danced until his health limited his activities. Even still, he would get on the dance floor with his wife and a smile on his face and give it his best shot.
Throughout their marriage, Jeff and his wife lived life to the fullest. He believed that you should travel while you are young and able and that the experience and memories are far more valuable than money ever could be. This way of thinking led Jeff and Fran to travel the world together. He loved seeing new places, meeting new people, and showing his wife a wonderful time. They went on at least 20 cruises, took tours through as many European countries as they could, and embarked on several drives across the country visiting midwestern and western states, and New England. Due to Jeff's spontaneous nature, no reservations were made on any of these cross-country road trips; they stopped where they wanted and stayed as long as the fun continued.
Few people knew that Jeff was an artist and very creative. He belonged to Allied Artists for several years and made numerous art pieces, mainly acrylic and oil paintings. Jeff was approached about selling his art but he viewed art as a passion and wished to keep this hobby carefree. Many of his painting hang in his home.
Jeff was dedicated to supporting the leadership values of the Boy Scouts of America. He volunteered his time as a Scout Master, District Leader and Executive Council Member for the Buckskin Council in Charleston, WV. He was a proud member of the Order of the Arrow, the National Honor Society of Boy Scouts of America, reaching its highest level, Vigil Honor member for his distinguished contributions to the BSA.
Jeff worked for IBM as a field technician for 30 years, from the age of 19 until he retired at the age of 49. He won the IBM Branch Manager Award in 1986. Jeff didn't retire to quit working. He continued to work at TSS, a subsidiary of IBM, and then did contract work for Halifax Corporation, and Essintial Enterprise Solutions. He worked up until 2018 when he had quadruple bypass surgery. Even then he hoped to work again. It was instilled in Jeff that one worked and provided for your family. He was very proud of his accomplishments. The family would like to thank the staff at HospiceCare for ensuring Jeff was at peace during his passing and that his last memories were spent with dignity and grace.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Keller Funeral Home will hold a private graveside service at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens for the immediate family only on Thursday, April 16th. After the pandemic subsides, a celebration of Jeff's life will be held for friends and other family members.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Boulevard West, Charleston, WV 25387, or to the American Heart Association at www2.heart.org.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.