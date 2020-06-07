JEFFERY CURTIS MORRIS, 59, of Adonijah, Clay County, WV, born March 3, 1961, departed this life on May 29, 2020.
He was a member of Laurel Fork Missionary Baptist Church of Adonijah. He was the son of Ralph and Leoma (McGraw) Morris. He was preceded in death by father Ralph Morris; grandparents Esmond and Maggie Morris and Tom and Thelma McGraw; and brother-in-law and best friend Dennis Johnston.
Jeffery is survived by his wife of thirty-two years Tammy (Stewart) Morris of Adonijah; sons Tyler and Jeff Morris of Adonijah; daughter Leslie (Josh) Davis of Powellton; mother Leoma (McGraw) Morris of Adonijah; brothers Bruce and Jamie Morris of Adonijah; sister Regina (Eugene) Bass of Lizemores; grandchildren Kylee and Gunner Davis also of Powellton; several nieces and nephews.
Jeffery worked in construction and liked being called Indian Jeff. He enjoyed spending time with his wife looking for arrowheads, mushrooms, ginseng and being in the woods. He was a loving husband, dad, brother, uncle, and friend.
A private graveside service for family will be held at the Morris Family Cemetery, Adonijah, WV.
