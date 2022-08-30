Thank you for Reading.

Jeffery David Moss
JEFFERY D MOSS, an 8 yr. resident of Crosby, Texas, passed away suddenly at Houston Methodist Hospital in Baytown, Tx. on Aug 24, 2022 at the age of 54. Born in Charleston, WV on Oct. 22, 1967, he grew up in Sissonville, and was a 1985 graduate of SHS, and was a member of the Show Choir, and the Tennis Team.

Jeff was an owner-operator for Quality Carriers since 2010, and had been a commercial truck driver for more than 20 years.

