Jeffery David Moss

JEFFERY D MOSS, an 8 yr. resident of Crosby, Texas, passed away suddenly at Houston Methodist Hospital in Baytown, Tx. on Aug 24, 2022 at the age of 54. Born in Charleston, WV on Oct. 22, 1967, he grew up in Sissonville, and was a 1985 graduate of SHS, and was a member of the Show Choir, and the Tennis Team.
Jeff was an owner-operator for Quality Carriers since 2010, and had been a commercial truck driver for more than 20 years.
Jeff was an adored husband, father, son, brother, and grandfather. His greatest joy was caring for his family. He will be remembered for his quick-wit, distinct humor, and his ability to make you smile. He is sorely missed.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Fred S Beane, Jr; his grandparents, Joe and Radie Reed, and Webb and Mamie Moss. He is survived by his wife, Christy of Crosby, Tx; his three daughters, Casey Grout (Matt) of Greeneville, Tennessee, and Carman Ross and Shea-lyn Moss of Houston; his mother, Connie Beane, Sissonville; brothers, Greg (Scott) Moss, Sissonville and Fred S Beane III, of South Charleston; sisters, Mikki Smith (Terry) of Sissonville and Joei Evans of Cross Lanes; grandchildren, Jestin Williams and Emersyn Grout of Greeneville, Tn. He also leaves special sisters; Kimberly Kosiol (Jon) of Jacksonville, North Carolina, and Christina Reed of Overland Park, Kansas; several nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly, and numerous friends.
A celebration of Jeff's life will be held at Community Tabernacle, Rt 34, Liberty, WV, on Sep. 10, at 2 p.m.