JEFFERY EUGENE ADKINS 41, of Branchland, passed away; May 22, 2021. Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Interment will follow at Watson Cemetery, Branchland, WV. Visitation will be 12 to 1 p.m., Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.