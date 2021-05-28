Thank you for Reading.

JEFFERY EUGENE ADKINS 41, of Branchland, passed away; May 22, 2021. Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Interment will follow at Watson Cemetery, Branchland, WV. Visitation will be 12 to 1 p.m., Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.

