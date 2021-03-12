JEFFERY L. DEAN, age 61, of Charleston, who fought a brave, long battle, laid down his armor on Wednesday March 10, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving family, at home, as he took his wings.
Jeff was born in Tucson, Arizona, but spent his adolescent years in Silver City, New Mexico. As a young teenager, Jeff professionally umpired and coached various men's and women's softball and basketball teams. After graduating from high school, Jeff joined the Army, toured several European countries, and retired as 1st Sergeant after 20 years of service.
After retiring from the military, Jeff worked for the WV Department of Corrections and then dedicated the rest of his professional career to the State of WV as a DHHR Supervisor. While working for DHHR, his proudest accomplishment was being able to go back to school to obtain his Regents Bachelor of Arts Degree, before retiring from service in July of 2020.
Jeff is predeceased by his father, Franklin Delano Dean and mother, Josephine Esther Dean, and brother, Micheal Dean. Jeff is survived by his devoted wife of 17 years, Kari; brothers, Franklin Dean (Teri) and Donald Dean; sister, Deloris Neal (Mike); precious and dear sister-in-law, Claudia Dean; daughters, Jade McBride (Brandon); Amber Gonzalez (Marcelo); Justine Ulm (Murray); son, Jeffery Dean (Jessica); grandchildren, Aydan, Adaleigh, Zaylean, Marcelo, Collins, Colt, and several nieces and nephew whom he treasured.
A service to honor Jeff's life will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday March 13, 2021 at Snodgrass Funeral Home with Pastor Ollie Parsons officiating. Interment with Military graveside services will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m., on Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to: Kanawha County Humane Society (Animal Shelter), as Jeff had a special place in his heart for the animals.
The family would also like to express heartfelt gratitude to members of Hospice Care of Charleston, Julie, Angie and Beth.
Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
Memories of Jeff may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.