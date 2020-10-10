JEFFERY LEE CROCKETT, 57, of Hurricane, WV, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
Surviving is his loving wife of 35 years, Cheryl Crockett; son, Eric Crockett (Sabrina) and grandsons, Zamir and Hunter of Dunbar; loving dog, Tucker; brothers, Mike Crockett (Trena) of Gastonia, NC and Gary (Lori) of Dallas, NC; Uncle, Rodney Crockett (Patricia) of Church Road, VA; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sara Louise Crockett of Giles, WV; Uncles, Jim and Bob Crockett.
Born and raised in Cabin Creek by his mother, Jeff began his passion for welding at an early age. What started as a passion later became a successful career as owner and operator of Custom Welding & Fabrication. He was a devoted father and husband. Jeff was loved by many.
Jeff and his son Eric made numerous trips to Cass Railroad to conduct volunteer work, welding on historic trains.
The family would like to acknowledge father figure and mentor Jim White for always loving and caring for Jeff and his family.
Jeff will be missed greatly.
A service to Honor the Life of Jeff will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, October 13, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston with H.R. Whitting as celebrant. Family and friends may visit from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Monday, October 12, 2020 at the funeral home. Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
Memories of Jeff may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Arrangements are in the care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.