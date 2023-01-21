Thank you for Reading.

Jeffery Ryan Dickens
JEFFERY RYAN DICKENS, 40, of Ashford passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 unexpectedly at home after returning from work.

Jeff was a coal miner for 21 years and currently worked for Blackhawk Speed Mines at Cabin Creek. Jeff was a great husband, dad, son, brother, and a very hard worker. He loved the outdoors and was active with his kids in sports. Jeff was very selfless, always putting others before himself.

