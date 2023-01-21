JEFFERY RYAN DICKENS, 40, of Ashford passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 unexpectedly at home after returning from work.
Jeff was a coal miner for 21 years and currently worked for Blackhawk Speed Mines at Cabin Creek. Jeff was a great husband, dad, son, brother, and a very hard worker. He loved the outdoors and was active with his kids in sports. Jeff was very selfless, always putting others before himself.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James & Della Dickens, June Persinger; nephew, Austin Stratton; and many other family members.
Jeff is survived by the love of his life, being together since the age of 12, his wife, Michelle; 2 children, McKenzie Leigh Dickens & Jacob Ryan Dickens; mother, Paula Dickens; father, Johnny (Ann) Dickens; brother, John (Angela) Dickens; sister, Renee (Brant) Gibson; father & mother-in-law, Ronnie & Martha Barker; brother-in-law, Ronnie (Mary Ann) Barker; nieces & nephews, Haley, Sam, Emma, Seth, & Ethan.
Service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Ashford Church of God Holiness, 231 Ashford-Nellis Road, Ashford with Pastors Randell Kinder & Randy Saunders officiating. Entombment will be at Graceland Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends 2 hours before the service at the church.