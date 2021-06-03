JEFFREY ALAN EVANS Jr. age 42 of Montgomery died May 27th 2021. He was born December 21, 1978 in Montgomery and was the son of Jeffrey Alan Evans and Elizabeth Ann Ware Evans of Montgomery.
Surviving in addition to his parents is his brother Christopher Chad Evans of Montgomery and sister Andrea Evans/Galapon and her husband Patrick of Pratt; nieces Payton Annalise and Presley Rose.
A celebration of Jeff's life will be held on Friday from 6 until 8 p.m., at O'Dell Funeral Home Montgomery. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.