JEFFREY ALAN HARRIS cherished husband, son, father, brother, uncle, Pap Pap, and village king passed away on May 21st, 2022, in Charleston WV.
Jeff was born on July 23rd, 1975, to Maxine Butler and the late Ronald "Pete" Harris. He was a graduate of the Capital High School class of 1993. He was employed as a safety supervisor at Summit Environmental Services for the last 8 years and previously at the Charleston Area Job Corps as a security guard. At each job, and with everyone he met, Jeff made a lasting positive impression and enduring impact. He made lifelong friendships and inspired us all to do and be better.
Jeff will forever be remembered for always putting others first. He enjoyed annual family get-togethers where he filled the room with laughter and love. Jeff was the true definition of a family man. His smile was infectious and could light up a room in a minute. Jeff enjoyed talking trash with his competitive spirit. He also loved to play poker, chess, and blackjack. His legacy is the life he lived.
Jeff is survived by his wife April Tibbs-Harris; Children; Jevai Harris, Jaedyn Harris, and Jeffrey Harris; Grandson; Zaeden Elijah, Mother; Maxine Butler, Brothers; Ronald Harris Jr, Jerry Harris (Tonya), Jason Harris, and Michael Tibbs, Sisters; Jessica Lynn Harris, Debra King, and Diane Hughes. A host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, The Village, and Friends.
A Service of Remembrance will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday May 28, 2022 at First Baptist Church, 432 Shrewsbury Street, Charleston, WV with Elder Chris Henry and Elder Wendell "Cookie" Miller officiating. Visitation with the family will be two hours prior to services, also at the church.