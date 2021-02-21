JEFFREY ANDRE MEADOWS, 53, of South Charleston, passed away peacefully Friday, February 19, 2021 at Hospice at CAMC Memorial.
He was born January 28, 1968 in South Charleston and graduated from Dunbar High School. Jeff attended WVSU and worked as a CNA in various hospitals and nursing homes in the valley.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his grandparents, Betty and Robert "Bob" Howard and Ferguson and Mary Meadows; and uncles, Laurence "La La" and Ferguson "Fergie" Jr.
He leaves behind to mourn his death his parents, Doris and Gerald "Jerry" Meadows of Institute; sister, Nikki Meadows Harris of Greensboro NC; aunt, Ellen Meadows; and many cousins and friends.
Jeffrey requested no funeral service.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Rev. Franklin Murphy, Dr. Mulinti, and staff at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.