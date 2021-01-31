JEFFREY B. McGRAW 64, of Ripley formally of Glasgow passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021 at home after a long illness.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents Damon and Marie Comer McGraw. Survived by sister Candace Garten and her husband Tim, nephew Joshua Garten and special friend Kathy McGraw Hayes and a host of other family members and friends.
Graveside services will be Wednesday February 3, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Glasgow, WV with Rev: David Lucas officiating. Burial will follow the services in the cemetery.
There will be a walk thru Visitation on Wednesday February 3, 2021 at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel 600 Old Fort St. Cedar Grove from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic Social Distancing and face Coverings will be required at the Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Cooke Funeral Home Cedar Grove is serving the McGraw Family.