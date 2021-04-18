Jeffrey Brian Buchanan

Early morning on the Sunday of Divine Mercy, April 11, 2021, Our Loving Heavenly Father choose to take JEFFREY, age 50 away from all the pain, disease and suffering he has endured in this life and to deliver him into a beautiful place of peace and joy. Waiting there to embrace him was his father, William Keith Buchanan, grandparents, Nellie Ethel and Elmo Leonard Brown and Ethel Christine and William Smith Buchanan along with his precious niece, Andrea Dawn Buchanan.
Missing and loving him are his mother and step-father Jerry and Linda O'Dell; daughters Madison Grace and Morghan Baleigh; brothers, Michael and Chris and his wife, Stephanie; niece, Lauren and nephews, Alex and Christopher; step-sister and step-brother Becky Cross and Chris O'Dell and their families; aunt, Valeria Wriston and her family and Jeff's fur babies Nicholas and Serenity.
He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish in Montgomery since birth, a graduate of East Bank High School and he held a degree from West Virginia Institute of Technology. He was a disabled surveyor but he was always busy with a project.
In honoring Jeff 's wishes a private family funeral service will be held by Fr. Dominik Baok, SVD. Jeff will be laid to rest in consecrated ground, alongside his grandparents and Andrea in Restlawn Memory Gardens at Victor.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements where expressions can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com