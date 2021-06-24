JEFFREY CHARLTON BAKER, 76, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2021, in San Antonio, TX, after a battle with heart issues.
He was born July 11, 1944 in Charleston, West Virginia. After graduating from Charleston High School, he completed his undergraduate studies at West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia and the University of Houston, Houston, Texas, graduating with a Juris Doctor degree from Bates College of Law at University of Houston. He formed the law firm of Strock & Baker (now Schwartz, Page & Harding), practiced real estate law for many years in Houston, as well as spending several years as systems manager for Commonwealth Land Title and LandAmerica Financial Group, finally retiring from the law in 2019. Jeff was a lyrical concert pianist and loved traveling. He was especially a fan of Il Divo and he and Paula traveled across the country to attend their concerts.
He was predeceased by his parents, Edwin C. and Nelle (Byers) Baker, and his sister, Nan Baker (Dahl). He is survived by his loving companion of 37 years Paula Dyer of Houston and San Antonio and many Friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, check www.missionparks.com for more details.