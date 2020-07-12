Jeffrey Christopher Darnell

Jeffrey Christopher Darnell
JEFFREY CHRISTOPHER DARNELL, 63, of Griffithsville, WV, was born April 27, 1957, and passed away July 9, 2020, at CAMC Memorial after a short illness.

Jeff was employed at Parco/Trojan Steel in Charleston for 29 years as a Fabricator.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Delores Ramey Darnell.

He is survived by Mary; daughter, Kristen (Bruce) Searls; brothers, David, Steve (Joni) and Ronnie (Lynette); father, William "Bill" Darnell; grandson, Gaige; several nieces and one nephew.

In keeping with his wishes, Jeff will be cremated and there will be no service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV, has been caring for families since 1950.

